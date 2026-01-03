Safety improvements on Garden of the Gods Road resume Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Construction to improve safety on Garden of the Gods Road will resume Monday, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The city says one lane in each direction will remain open during the construction, starting with closures of eastbound lanes near Northpark Drive and Mark Dabling Boulevard.

The city says drivers should use extra caution on Garden of the Gods Road. They also say safety barriers will be in place.

The closure is part of the Garden of the Gods Road Intersection Improvements project, which includes the installation of traffic lights to make the area safer.

Construction is expected to be done in late January. To learn more about the Garden of the Gods Road Intersection Improvements project, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

