S. Academy Blvd. to fully close Saturday between Bradley Rd. and Hwy 85/87

COLORADO SPRINGS — South Academy Boulevard will fully close on Saturday between Bradley Road and Highway 85/87 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closure is happening for welding operations on new bridge structures.

The following detour will be in place for southbound South Academy Boulevard traffic:



exit onto Bradley Road travel east to Main Street travel south to Highway 85/87 travel north to re-enter South Academy Boulevard

This is part of the Colorado Department of Transportation's (CDOT) South Academy Widening Project. For more information about the project, visit CDOT's website.

