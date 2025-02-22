S. Academy Blvd. to fully close Saturday between Bradley Rd. and Hwy 85/87

COLORADO SPRINGS — South Academy Boulevard will fully close on Saturday between Bradley Road and Highway 85/87 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The closure is happening for welding operations on new bridge structures.
The following detour will be in place for southbound South Academy Boulevard traffic:
- exit onto Bradley Road
- travel east to Main Street
- travel south to Highway 85/87
- travel north to re-enter South Academy Boulevard
This is part of the Colorado Department of Transportation's (CDOT) South Academy Widening Project. For more information about the project, visit CDOT's website.
