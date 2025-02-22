Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

S. Academy Blvd. to fully close Saturday between Bradley Rd. and Hwy 85/87

We have a traffic alert to let you know about that you might run into as you are out and about this weekend. South Academy will fully close tomorrow between Bradley Road and Highway 85/87. It's so crews can work on the bridge.
South Academy Project
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — South Academy Boulevard will fully close on Saturday between Bradley Road and Highway 85/87 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closure is happening for welding operations on new bridge structures.

The following detour will be in place for southbound South Academy Boulevard traffic:

  1. exit onto Bradley Road
  2. travel east to Main Street
  3. travel south to Highway 85/87
  4. travel north to re-enter South Academy Boulevard

This is part of the Colorado Department of Transportation's (CDOT) South Academy Widening Project. For more information about the project, visit CDOT's website.

___



Pueblo School District 60 addressing enrollment decline with community meetings

Along with many districts in Colorado, Pueblo School District 60 has seen a decline in enrollment, resulting in underutilized buildings.

Pueblo School District 60 addressing enrollment decline with community meetings

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community