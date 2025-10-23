Ruxton Avenue in Manitou Springs will close Thursday for tree removal

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Work in Manitou Springs could impact drivers Thursday. Ruxton Avenue will be completely closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for emergency tree removal.
The city says hazardous trees pose safety concerns to the public.
Drivers can use the following streets as detours:
- Capitol Hill Avenue
- Montcalm Street
- Pilot Knob Avenue
The city says cars parked in the work zone must be moved by 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Manitou Incline will also be closed all day for safety reasons, according to the city.
