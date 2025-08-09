Road work starts Monday on Woodmen Road, bride over North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Road work on Woodmen Road and the related bridge over North Academy Boulevard is set to begin Monday.

Construction crews will begin working on the bridge and nearby ramps on Monday, August 11. According to the City of Colorado Springs, work will include the following to provide a smoother driving experience:



resurfacing the bridge

nearby paving

fix worn concrete

refresh pavement markings

make minor sidewalk and curb repairs

In September, the city will use 2C funds to repave Woodmen Road from East Rockrimmon Boulevard to Olga Wilson Way.

The city says this work will happen at night and will close one lane at a time. This repaving is expected to last for three to five weeks depending on weather. They also say follow-up projects may happen following the paving.

Since 2016, 2C funds have been used to fix roads in Colorado Springs. According to the city, this is the second 2C Road Improvement Program, which is funded by a .57% sales tax.

Voters first approved 2C in 2019, and they also approved a third version of it last November, which starts in 2026 and ends in 2035.

___

DEA raid in Colorado Springs results in five ICE arrests amid Mexican drug cartel allegations Five people arrested at a local apartment complex are now in ICE custody after a DEA raid in Colorado Springs. DEA raid in Colorado Springs results in five ICE arrests amid Mexican drug cartel allegations

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.