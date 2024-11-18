Road closures on I-25 at South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue to work on improvement project

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be closing alternating lanes at Santa Fe Avenue and South Academy Boulevard starting on Monday, November 18.

Closures will happen on Monday, November 18, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again on Thursday, November 22, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There will be northbound lane closures at Clover Ditch Bridge on Thursday, November 21, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Friday, November 22, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

On South Academy Blvd., there is a lane reduction going northbound on the Fountain Creek Bridge. The will be ongoing until Friday, November 22 at 7 a.m.

The northbound South Academy Boulevard on-ramp from Hartford Street will be temporarily closed from Monday, November 18, through Friday, November 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a detour in place for this route, and CDOT has provided a map.

Colorado Department of Transportation

These closures and reductions are to help crews work on the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP).

The project began in September 2021 as a way of "strategically connecting several military bases in and around the Springs in hopes to increase accessibility."

Construction for the MAMSIP is projected to be completed by the end of 2024.

