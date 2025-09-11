PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Road closures for a major project in Pueblo are starting this weekend.
Friday through Sunday, eastbound Highway 50 B will be closed between Hudson Avenue and Bonforte Boulevard, near I-25.
Next weekend, the opposite direction on that part of the highway will be closed.
Crews are installing new drainage pipes.
These improvements are part of the more than 100-million-dollar project to replace three bridges on Highway 50 B.
"It's what CDOT does: improve lives, make people's lives better, and try to improve the traveling operation in the town."
CDOT says the project is about a third of the way done, with work expected to be done in summer 2027.
