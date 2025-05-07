Repairs on southbound I-25 off-ramp at Interquest Parkway happening Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Repairs to a bridge joint on the southbound I-25 off-ramp at Interquest Parkway are happening Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The work will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Travelers should plan an alternate route to access eastbound Interquest Parkway. CDOT recommends taking Voyager Parkway from Briargate Parkway or North Gate Boulevard.

CDOT urges travelers to “know before you go” by checking weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts, and current road conditions.

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices, such as phones, while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

