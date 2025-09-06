Repairs on portion of Highway 24 that eroded in Manitou Springs complete

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Repairs on a portion of Highway 24 in Manitou Springs were completed Friday morning. The road between Cave of the Winds and Sunshine Trail had eroded following flash flooding in July.

Work to mitigate the erosion concerns began on July 28 from the Chipita Park area to mile marker 299, which is located east of Manitou Springs.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says you can report a highway-related problem by visiting their website. You have the option of submitting a form or chatting with an agent.

For El Paso, Teller, and Park Counties, along with the rest of southeastern Colorado, you can call CDOT at (719)562-5568.

