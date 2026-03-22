Ramona Avenue at South Nevada Avenue to close for three days starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says that starting Monday, Ramona Avenue at South Nevada Avenue will close as part of the city's South Nevada Avenue Traffic Signal Improvements Project.

The closure will last until Wednesday, March 25.

Crews will be completing paving work and doing additional striping work. The goal for the project is to provide safety upgrades for everyone in the area and replace aging traffic signal infrastructure.

The city says that traffic traveling north and south on South Nevada Avenue will not be impacted. City officials have provided a detour map for the closure:

City of Colorado Springs

Westbound Ramona Avenue traffic

Detour south on South Nevada Avenue, west on St. Elmo Avenue, north on Tejon Street and return to Ramona Avenue from the west.

Eastbound Ramona Avenue traffic

Detour south on Tejon Street, east on St. Elmo Avenue, north on South Nevada Avenue and return to Ramona Avenue from the east.



The city says that pedestrian access will be marked with detour signs, but on-street parking in the area will be closed during construction. Businesses will remain open.

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