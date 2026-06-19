Pueblo County Coroner identifies victim in Thursday morning fatal crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning.



Watch News5's coverage of the crash below:

According to the coroner, he was 21-year-old Javien Aaron Miller.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday on the southbound on-ramp at I-25 and City Center Drive.

According to the detectives' initial investigation, a semi-truck was entering the interstate, and the driver felt there was a possible mechanical issue. The driver pulled over on the shoulder just south of the on-ramp.

Police say Miller was entering I-25 and drove out of the lane, hitting the back of the trailer.

According to police, Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified. Police are still investigating the crash.

This was the 10th traffic death in Pueblo this year, according to police.

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