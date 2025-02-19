Powers Boulevard closing overnight near Airport Road Thursday through Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close one direction of Powers Boulevard from February 20 through February 23 north of Airport Road.

CDOT says these safety closures are in place so bridge girders can be placed over Powers Boulevard. They also say its part of their CO 21 Powers Boulevard and Airport Road Interchange Project.

According to CDOT, this will be the first of several rounds of nightly closures to install girders on the second bridge.

You can view the closures each night below:



Thursday, Feb. 20: Southbound Powers Boulevard closed at East Platte Avenue from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 21: Northbound Powers Boulevard closed at Airport Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Saturday, Feb 22: Southbound Powers Boulevard closed at East Platte Avenue from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23: Northbound Powers Boulevard closed at Airport Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather. CDOT says check message boards near the project for the latest schedule.

___





The I-25 Gap: Thousands cited during first month of express lane enforcement During just the first month of enforcement, the number of drivers cited for crossing the express lane double white line through the I-25 Gap between Monument and Castle Rock is in the thousands. Thousands cited during first month of express lane enforcement along the I-25 Gap

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.