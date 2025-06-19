Watch Now
Portion of North Murray Boulevard temporarily closed due to water main break

Colorado Springs Utilities
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A portion of North Murray Boulevard is temporarily closed due to a water main break, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

North Murray Boulevard is expected to be closed between North Murray Boulevard and Valli Vista Road until 10:00 p.m. Thursday, according to CSU.

For you're safety, you are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___

____

