Popes Valley Drive closed on the northwest side of Colorado Springs following heavy rain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police closed Popes Valley Drive on the northwest side of Colorado Springs after they say heavy rainfall damaged the road.

Officers responded to concerns over the weekend that recent rainfall had caused chunks of asphalt to wash into the nearby creek bed.

The north direction of the road has been closed at the I-25 Frontage Road and in the Popes Bluffs Neighborhood.

There is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

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