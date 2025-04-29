Planned overnight closures starting Wednesday on Marksheffel Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — Marksheffel Road from south of Stetson Hills Boulevard to north of Barnes Road will be closed overnight starting Wednesday and ending on Monday.

This closure is happening so crews can place six drainage pipes and restripe a new traffic pattern. The closures will be in place from 7 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. from Wednesday, April 30 through Monday, May 5.

There will be a detour in place that will direct Marksheffel Road travelers to use Peterson Road between Stetson Hills Boulevard and Barnes Road, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The city says work for this project is weather-dependent and the schedule is subject to change. For more information on the closure and for the latest updates, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___





Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid Over 100 undocumented immigrants and over a dozen active-duty military members were arrested in a DEA raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs on Sunday. Over 100 illegal immigrants and more than a dozen active-duty military members detained during raid

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.