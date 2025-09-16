Parts of westbound Highway 24 closed due to water main break Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Parts of westbound Highway 24 are closed due to a water main break Tuesday, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

Our crews are working to repair a water main break on Highway 24. Westbound lanes of Highway 24 between South Chelton Road and South Circle Drive are closed at this time. Please seek alternative routes and follow all posted traffic detours. pic.twitter.com/ABDpiut7Kc — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) September 16, 2025

CSU says the break is between South Chelton Road and South Circle Drive.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the break, or when the lanes will reopen. You are asked to seek alternate routes and follow posted detours.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___

Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state Fall is the time of the year when aspen, maple, and oak trees burst into brilliant displays of color, perfectly accenting our state’s rugged landscapes. Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.