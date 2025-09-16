Parts of westbound Highway 24 closed due to water main break Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Parts of westbound Highway 24 are closed due to a water main break Tuesday, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).
Our crews are working to repair a water main break on Highway 24. Westbound lanes of Highway 24 between South Chelton Road and South Circle Drive are closed at this time. Please seek alternative routes and follow all posted traffic detours. pic.twitter.com/ABDpiut7Kc
— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) September 16, 2025
CSU says the break is between South Chelton Road and South Circle Drive.
At this time, it is unclear what caused the break, or when the lanes will reopen. You are asked to seek alternate routes and follow posted detours.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.
