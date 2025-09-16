Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Parts of westbound Highway 24 closed due to water main break Tuesday

Water Main Break
KOAA News5
Water Main Break
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Parts of westbound Highway 24 are closed due to a water main break Tuesday, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

CSU says the break is between South Chelton Road and South Circle Drive.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the break, or when the lanes will reopen. You are asked to seek alternate routes and follow posted detours.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

___

Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state

Fall is the time of the year when aspen, maple, and oak trees burst into brilliant displays of color, perfectly accenting our state’s rugged landscapes.

Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community