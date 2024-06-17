Parts of Palmer Park Boulevard closed after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant

COLORADO SPRINGS — Parts of Palmer Park Boulevard are closed after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

In a social media post from CSPD around 4:15 p.m. they say both directions of Palmer Park Boulevard are closed between North Union Boulevard and North Meade Avenue.

According to CSPD, the roadway is flooded, and Palmer Park Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours. They also say at this time, no injuries have been reported.

CSPD asks you to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

