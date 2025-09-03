Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Parts of North Academy Boulevard closed due to water main break Tuesday evening

KOAA News5
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Parts of North Academy Boulevard are closed due to a water main break, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The closure is on North Academy Boulevard between North Carefree Circle and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

According to CSU, a vehicle hit a fire hydrant in the area Tuesday evening. They also say some customers nearby may experience a water outage until repairs are complete.

At this time, it is unclear when repairs will be complete, or when the road reopen. CSU asks that you avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

