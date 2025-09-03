Parts of North Academy Boulevard closed due to water main break Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Parts of North Academy Boulevard are closed due to a water main break, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

The closure is on North Academy Boulevard between North Carefree Circle and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Northbound Academy Boulevard is closed from North Carefree Circle to Austin Bluffs Parkway, due to a large water main break. The road will be closed for several hours. Please seek alternate routes. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 3, 2025

According to CSU, a vehicle hit a fire hydrant in the area Tuesday evening. They also say some customers nearby may experience a water outage until repairs are complete.

At this time, it is unclear when repairs will be complete, or when the road reopen. CSU asks that you avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

