Parts of Lovers Lane in Manitou Springs closed following rockslide

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A rockslide is causing a road closure in Manitou Springs. The city says it happened Wednesday along Lovers Lane.
As of the publishing of this web story, the 100 block of Lovers Lane, which is located near the Manitou Cliff Dwellings, is closed.
According to the city, towing companies removed two vehicles that were damaged during the rockslide.
Traffic is being detoured at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Lafayette Road. The city says alternate access to Canon Avenue is available, and all businesses south of the closure are open.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area as crews work to find the extent of property damage.
According to officials, no injuries have been reported.
___
Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction
The Colorado State Fair's junior livestock auction brought together young ranchers, proud families and a community rallying around one of their own after an unexpected loss.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.