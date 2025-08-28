Parts of Lovers Lane in Manitou Springs closed following rockslide

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A rockslide is causing a road closure in Manitou Springs. The city says it happened Wednesday along Lovers Lane.

As of the publishing of this web story, the 100 block of Lovers Lane, which is located near the Manitou Cliff Dwellings, is closed.

According to the city, towing companies removed two vehicles that were damaged during the rockslide.

Traffic is being detoured at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Lafayette Road. The city says alternate access to Canon Avenue is available, and all businesses south of the closure are open.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area as crews work to find the extent of property damage.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported.

___

