Parts of Garden of the Gods Park to be closed Tuesday for waterline installation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Parts of Garden of the Gods Park will be closed Tuesday as officials install a new waterline throughout the park.

Garden Drive will be closed all day between Juniper Way Loop and Garden Lane. Juniper Way Loop will be closed from 5 a.m. until noon at Gateway Drive.

Visitors will still be able to see popular attractions, which include the following:



Balanced Rock

Siamese Twins

Garden of the Gods Trading Post

Officials say the waterline installation project is more than 75% done.

