Parts of Garden of the Gods Park to be closed Tuesday for waterline installation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Parts of Garden of the Gods Park will be closed Tuesday as officials install a new waterline throughout the park.
Garden Drive will be closed all day between Juniper Way Loop and Garden Lane. Juniper Way Loop will be closed from 5 a.m. until noon at Gateway Drive.
Visitors will still be able to see popular attractions, which include the following:
- Balanced Rock
- Siamese Twins
- Garden of the Gods Trading Post
Officials say the waterline installation project is more than 75% done.
___
Local woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment
For one local Colorado Springs woman just stepping outside can be a challenge. Izabella Phillips, shares what it is like to live with a rare skin condition called Polymorphic Light Eruption (PMLE).
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.