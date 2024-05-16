Watch Now
Parts of Cesar Chavez Highway in Pueblo closed at Dillon Drive Thursday

Posted at 4:33 PM, May 16, 2024
PUEBLO, Colo. — Parts of Cesar Chavez Highway are closed for a crash at Dillon Drive, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT reported the crash shortly after 2:15 p.m. Thursday on Cesar Chavez Highway, (Highway 47) which is located in the Belmont area of Pueblo.

The two left lanes of the northbound lanes are closed and the center southbound lane is closed at this time.

It is unclear if anyone was injured, or when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. News5 will update this web story as we learn more.
