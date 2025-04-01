Part of Cesar Chavez Boulevard closing Wednesday morning for crash investigation

PUEBLO — Eastbound Highway 47/Cesar Chavez Boulevard will temporary close at Highway 50 West and westbound will close from Jerry Murphy Road to I-25 Wednesday morning, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The closure will happen from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a crash investigation.

The following detours will be in place:



For eastbound travel on Highway 47/Cesar Chavez Boulevard: take Highway 50 West, turn left on Elizabeth Street, turn left on 29th Street, take I-25 and enter southbound to Highway 50

For eastbound travel on Highway 47/Cesar Chavez Boulevard: westbound Highway 47/Cesar Chavez Boulevard will be open from southbound Dillon Drive

For westbound travel on Highway 47/Cesar Chavez Boulevard: travel south on Jerry Murphy Road, turn right on Bonforte Boulevard, turn right on US 50 east and travel to I-25

