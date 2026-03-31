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Overnight work along northbound I-25 begins Tuesday in Colorado Springs; expect delays

Prepare for major delays on I-25 this week. Overnight lane closures between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods start tonight, but the real headache begins Friday with a full weekend shutdown of the northbound lanes.
A Week of I-25 Headaches Starts Tonight, and It Gets Worse on Friday
Road Work
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you are planning to head northbound along I-25 through Colorado Springs in the evening hours this week, expect some delays.

Starting Tuesday night, crews will work to close northbound lanes of I-25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road, starting at 7: 00 p.m. Double lane closures will last from 10:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m., and the Colorado Department of Transportation hopes to have all lanes back open on Wednesday by 6:00 a.m.

A full closure of northbound I-25 is scheduled for Friday, April 3, through Monday, April 6. Starting at 10:00 p.m. on all weekend nights, the closure will allow crews to replace the bridge deck at Garden of the Gods.

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During this time period, the Fillmore Street on-ramp to northbound I-25 will be fully closed. A map of detours that will be in the area is pictured above.

More closures will follow in April as crews will work to complete the deck repairs needed.
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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years.

This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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