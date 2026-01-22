Overnight Marksheffel Road closures postponed, rescheduled for mid-February

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The overnight Marksheffel Road closures, which were scheduled for this week, have been postponed, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The closures have been postponed due to forecasted weather conditions and are now expected to happen in mid-February. The city says when the project happens, closures will be in place from south of Tarren Heights to north of Stetson Hills Boulevard to complete drainage work.

The city says improving the two-lane section of Marksheffel Road between North Carefree Circle and Dublin Boulevard is a priority.

Once improvements are complete, the city says Marksheffel Road will have the following:



two lanes in each direction with a center median

improved drainage

new sidewalks and paths

For more information about the Marksheffel Road improvements, visit the City of Colorado Springs website. For up to date information and road closures, you can call the project hotline at (719)645-4055.

___

State proposes cutting paid caregiving hours for Colorado families Some of those Medicaid cuts are already moving forward with last year's executive order from the governor. Families with children who need 24-7 care tell News5 they are feeling frustrated. State proposes cutting paid caregiving hours for Colorado families

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.