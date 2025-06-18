Overnight lane closures on I-25 between Fillmore St. and Garden of the Gods Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be implementing an overnight traffic switch on northbound I-25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road.

Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, the left northbound lane will close. CDOT says two northbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The shift is necessary to maintain traffic flow while crews prepare to demolition the Ellston Street bridge, according to CDOT.

Sinton Trail is currently closed to ensure public safety during the demolition of the bridge. CDOT says it will reopen on Tuesday, June 24.

For more information about the project, you can call (719)219-9815, send an email to i25lanesproject@getinfonow.us, or visit CDOT's website.

CDOT urges travelers to “know before you go” by checking weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions.

