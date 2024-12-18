Overnight I-25 closures happening next week near City Center Drive in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be closing north and southbound lanes of I-25 along 6th Street and City Center Drive next week in Pueblo.

CDOT says this is happening to remove overhead signs at City Center Drive. Southbound I-25 from City Center Drive to 6th Street will be closed on Monday from midnight to 2 a.m.

Additionally, CDOT says the right lane of north and southbound I-25 will be closed near the City Center Drive exit on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Wednesday, December 18, the right shoulder of I-25 will be closed in the area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CDOT says to do the following to stay safe in construction zones:



do not speed in work zones

expect the unexpected

drive with caution

don't change lanes unnecessarily

avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones

turn on your headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you

be especially alert at night while driving in work zones

expect delays, especially during peak travel times

allow ample space between you and the car in front of you

anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so

be patient

