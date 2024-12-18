Overnight I-25 closures happening next week near City Center Drive in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be closing north and southbound lanes of I-25 along 6th Street and City Center Drive next week in Pueblo.
CDOT says this is happening to remove overhead signs at City Center Drive. Southbound I-25 from City Center Drive to 6th Street will be closed on Monday from midnight to 2 a.m.
Additionally, CDOT says the right lane of north and southbound I-25 will be closed near the City Center Drive exit on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Wednesday, December 18, the right shoulder of I-25 will be closed in the area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CDOT says to do the following to stay safe in construction zones:
- do not speed in work zones
- expect the unexpected
- drive with caution
- don't change lanes unnecessarily
- avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones
- turn on your headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you
- be especially alert at night while driving in work zones
- expect delays, especially during peak travel times
- allow ample space between you and the car in front of you
- anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so
- be patient
