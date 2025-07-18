Overnight full closures of southbound I-25 scheduled this weekend

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — Overnight full closures of southbound I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue are scheduled this weekend, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The closures will be in place Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and on Sunday from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

According to CDOT, the closure is happening so crews can do the following:



perform grinding and sealing of concrete panels

replace cracked panels

replace damaged guardrails

complete other project list items

The following detour will be in place for southbound traffic:



Take exit 135 to eastbound South Academy Boulevard

Traffic will be diverted south to US 85/87 to Santa Fe Avenue

Re-enter southbound I-25

CDOT says possible traffic slowdowns can happen, so expect delays. They also say to plan for additional time to travel through the area.

The closure is part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program. For more information about the project, visit CDOT's website, or call (719)800-2162.

CDOT urges travelers to “know before you go” by checking weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts, and current road conditions.

You can view the following resources below:



The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:



Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices, such as phones, while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

