Overnight closures scheduled on South Academy Boulevard starting Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Overnight closures are scheduled starting Sunday on southbound South Academy Boulevard between Milton Proby Parkway and Highway 85/87, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The closures are scheduled from Sunday, June 22 through Tuesday, June 24 from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. so crews can pave the new road.

For southbound drivers, the following detour will be in place:



southbound traffic will turn west onto Drennan Road, turn north at Astrozon Boulevard, turn east onto Hancock Expressway, continue south on Main Street, travel south to US 85/87, travel northwest and re-enter South Academy Boulevard.



On Wednesday, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., southbound South Academy Boulevard will be closed between Bradley Road and Fountain Creek.

The following detours will be in place:



southbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will exit onto Milton Proby Parkway, travel east to Hancock Expressway, continue south on Main Street, turn south to US 85/87, travel south to Mesa Ridge Parkway, turn west to enter northbound Interstate 25, travel north to exit 135 and turn west onto South Academy Boulevard.

US 85/87 traffic intending to enter southbound South Academy Boulevard will travel northwest, turn west onto B Street, travel south to Magrath Avenue, turn east and enter South Academy Boulevard.

traffic intending to enter southbound South Academy Boulevard from Coventry Drive will travel north to Maxwell Street, turn east onto the CanAm Highway (US 85/87), travel south to Mesa Ridge Parkway, turn west to enter northbound I-25, travel north to exit 135 and turn west onto South Academy Boulevard.



On Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., South Academy Boulevard will be closed between Highway 85/87 and I-25

The following detours will be in place:



southbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will exit onto US 85/87, travel northwest to B Street, travel south to Magrath Avenue, turn east and enter South Academy Boulevard.

US 85/87 traffic intending to enter southbound South Academy Boulevard will travel south to Mesa Ridge Parkway, turn west to enter northbound Interstate 25, travel north to exit 135 and turn west onto South Academy Boulevard.



On Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, the following ramps will be closed for road paving from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.:



southbound I-25 off-ramp to westbound South Academy Boulevard

northbound I-25 on-ramp from northbound South Academy Boulevard



The following detours will be in place:



traffic intending to enter northbound I-25 from northbound South Academy Boulevard will travel east to US 85/87, exit and loop around, and travel west to enter I-25 North.

traffic exiting southbound I-25 to westbound South Academy Boulevard will continue straight 200 feet and turn hard right at the intersection.

Colorado Department of Transportation

There will also be alternating lane closures on southbound South Academy Boulevard under I-25 from 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information about the project, visit CDOT's website. You can also call their hotline at (719)800-2162, or send them an email at I25CO94.mamsip@gmail.com.

