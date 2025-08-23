Overnight closures on South Academy Boulevard start Sunday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Overnight alternating and full lane closures are scheduled along South Academy Boulevard starting Sunday evening, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The closures will be in place for road milling and paving operations and will take place from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. at all locations listed in this web story.

Alternating lane closures will be in place on northbound South Academy Boulevard between Venetucci Boulevard and I-25 on Sunday.

CDOT says the on-ramp to northbound South Academy Boulevard from Pikes Peak State College parking lot B, and the on-ramp to southbound I-25 from northbound South Academy Boulevard will be closed during this time.

Additionally, CDOT says there will be overnight temporary full closures of northbound South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and US Highway 85/87 on the following days:



Sunday

Wednesday

Thursday

The following detour will be in place:



northbound traffic will enter southbound I-25

travel to Mesa Ridge Parkway

travel east to US 85/87 and turn north

turn east onto Fontaine Boulevard

turn north onto Grinnell Boulevard

turn west onto Bradley Road

enter northbound South Academy Boulevard

There will also be full temporary closures overnight on northbound South Academy Boulevard under I-25 on Monday and Tuesday. The following detour will be in place:



northbound traffic will enter southbound I-25

travel to Mesa Ridge Parkway

travel across the bridge and enter northbound I-25

take exit 135 and enter northbound South Academy Boulevard

CDOT says there will also be full temporary closures overnight on northbound South Academy Boulevard between US 85/87 and Milton Proby Parkway on Monday and Tuesday. The following detour will be in place:



northbound traffic will exit at US 85/87 and travel south to Fontaine Boulevard

turn north onto Grinnell Boulevard

turn west onto Bradley Road

turn north onto Hancock Expressway

turn west onto Milton Proby Parkway

enter northbound South Academy Boulevard

These closures are part of the South Academy Boulevard Widening Project. For more information about the project, visit CDOT's website.

___

The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales Since the sale of recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado Springs, though it's been a benefit to dispensaries there, Manitou's mayor says the lack of sales at dispensaries may result in a significant decrease in city funding. The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.