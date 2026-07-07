Overnight closures along I-25 will impact evening commuters in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers making their way through Colorado Springs during the evening hours along I-25 should be aware of some closures that will impact their evening commute.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews will be issuing overnight lane closures from now until mid-August along I-25.

Crews are milling and paving the interstate between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Traffic will drop to just one lane as needed in each direction starting at 7 p.m.

All lanes of the interstate should reopen around 6 a.m. each morning.

Expect increased traffic during the evening, and be aware of construction and CDOT crews in the area.

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