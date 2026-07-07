Overnight closures along I-25 will impact evening commuters in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers making their way through Colorado Springs during the evening hours along I-25 should be aware of some closures that will impact their evening commute.
Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews will be issuing overnight lane closures from now until mid-August along I-25.
Crews are milling and paving the interstate between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road.
Traffic will drop to just one lane as needed in each direction starting at 7 p.m.
All lanes of the interstate should reopen around 6 a.m. each morning.
Expect increased traffic during the evening, and be aware of construction and CDOT crews in the area.
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