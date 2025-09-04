Ongoing lane reductions on South Academy Boulevard happening this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Ongoing lane reductions on South Academy Boulevard will be in place the rest of the week, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

One of the closures will be Thursday beginning at 1 a.m. between Venetucci Boulevard and Coventry Drive so crews can install traffic signals. According to CDOT, the alignment is expected to remain in place through the end of September.

CDOT says the two left turn lanes for northbound South Academy Boulevard and I-25 northbound on-ramp will be reduced to one.

There will also be overnight temporary full closures of northbound South Academy Boulevard between US 85/87 and Milton Proby Parkway on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. This closure will be in place for road milling and asphalt paving.

The following detour will be in place:



northbound traffic will exit at US 85/87

travel south to Fontaine Boulevard

turn north onto Grinnell Boulevard

turn west onto Bradley Road

turn north onto Hancock Expressway

turn west onto Milton Proby Parkway

enter northbound South Academy

There will be additional overnight temporary full closures of northbound South Academy Boulevard between I-25 and US 85/87 on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for asphalt paving operations.

The following detour will be in place:



northbound traffic will enter southbound I-25

travel south and exit at Mesa Ridge Parkway

travel east and turn north onto US 85/87

continue to northbound South Academy Boulevard

According to CDOT, drivers should expect delays during these times.

These closures are part of the South Academy Boulevard Widening Project. For more information about the closure, visit CDOT's website.

