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One person is dead following a motorcycle crash along Highway 24

Fatal Crash
KOAA 5
Fatal Crash
Posted
and last updated

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash along Highway 24 Monday.

According to CSP, the crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. along westbound Highway 24. At mile marker 295, just before entering Cascade.

CSP says this was a single-vehicle crash and only the motorcycle was involved.

The left lane of westbound Highway 24 is open; according to CSP, the right lane is shut down for the ongoing crash investigation.

Expect emergency personnel and delays in the area.

Editor's Note: CSP originally said one other person was taken to the hospital; this was incorrect; only one person was involved in the crash.

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