One person dies after crash, fire on westbound I-70

DILLON, Colo. — One person and a dog died in a crash and fire along Interstate 70 just east of Loveland Pass on Thursday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

CSP said it responded to the scene at 1:07 p.m. and found two vehicles — a Ram with a trailer and a freight liner semi-truck carrying a trailer — that had crashed in the westbound lanes.

Carolyn McIntyre

One person in the Ram, as well as a dog, died at the scene, CSP said. The semi truck driver was not injured.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) called the vehicle fire "significant."

All eastbound lanes were closed between Silverthorne and the tunnel, and westbound traffic was diverted off the highway near the Herman Gulch exit about two miles before the Eisenhower Tunnel (mile marker 218).

While eastbound lanes reopened just before 3 p.m., westbound lanes will likely stay closed for an extended amount of time, the sheriff's office said. CDOT said motorists headed westbound on I-70 at Beaver Brook will be turned around. US 40 is not available as a detour, CDOT said.

"The closure will be in place for the next several hours and motorists will be faced with extreme congestion on a hot day," CDOT said. "... Vehicles and people stopped at closure points or in heavy traffic congestion will face especially high temperatures on the road surface."

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT is asking drivers to avoid heading west on I-70. They are also warning to not use Highway 285 to go west as it will likely see heavy traffic.

Scripps News Denver had a crew in the traffic right after the crash, and they saw multiple firefighters and paramedics headed to the scene.

CDOT cameras showed heavy smoke in the area.

Colorado Department of Transportation

