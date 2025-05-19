Northbound South Academy Boulevard on-ramp from Hartford Street closing Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The northbound South Academy Boulevard on-ramp from Hartford Street will temporarily close Tuesday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Crews will be working on a sound wall near the roadway during the closure, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The following detour will be in place for traffic needing to access northbound South Academy Boulevard:



continue north to Welton Drive

east to Maxwell Street

turn north onto East Las Vegas Street

travel southeast to enter South Academy Boulevard

This closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

The closure is part of the South Academy Boulevard Widening Project. If you have questions or want more information on the project, you can visit the following:



CDOT urges travelers to “know before you go” by checking weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions.

You can view the following resources below:



The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones:

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices, such as phones, while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

___





Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs In what they're calling "legalized vandalism," community members in Wolf Ranch are expressing their concerns over spray paint left behind from a fiber installation project months ago. Community members voice frustration over Colorado Springs Utilities' lingering paint jobs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.