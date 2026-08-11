Northbound I-25 shutdown in Pueblo following semi-truck fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department says drivers should seek alternate routes if trying to make their way north along I-25.

According to the department, the road will be shut down until noon as crews work to clear the aftermath of a semi-truck fire near the Abreindo exit.

🚨Traffic Alert 🚨

August 11th 2026, 7am

I-25 Northbound will be shutdown at the Abriendo exit until around noon today due to a semi truck fire that is currently being cleaned up and moved off of the interstate. — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) August 11, 2026

There are no details on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries as a result of the blaze.

Viewer Raquel Ramirez shared video with the semi-truck in our comments on Facebook, take a look at that scene in the video player below.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

___

El Paso County District 49 family sues school district over private nurse ban for special needs son A family in El Paso County School District 49 is suing the district and a charter school. They say the school is banning them from providing a private nurse for their special needs child. El Paso County District 49 family sues school district over private nurse ban for special needs son

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.