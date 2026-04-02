Northbound I-25 at Garden of the Gods to close overnight on April 10

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has announced that there will be a full closure of the northbound lanes of I-25 at Garden of the Gods Road.

Crews will be repairing the bridge deck and removing and replacing expansion devices on both ends of the bridge. They say the closure is necessary for public safety.

CDOT says the closure and detour route will be in effect from:



10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, to 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11



They say, tentatively, the closure and detour route will be in effect from:



10:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, to 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 12

10:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, April 13



The Fillmore Street on-ramp to northbound I-25 will be closed from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10, to 4:00 a.m. Monday, April 11.

There will also be additional upcoming closures to finish the bridge deck.

CDOT has provided a map and the traffic impacts for these closures:

Colorado Department of Transportation Map of I-25 in Colorado Springs from Fillmore Street to Garden of the Gods Boulevard, designating the detour route for the northbound I-25 closure at Garden of the Gods Road for bridge work.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., northbound I-25 at Garden of the Gods Road will be reduced to two lanes.

From 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., there will be a full closure of northbound I-25 at Garden of the Gods Road.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-25: Motorists should take Exit 146 to Garden of the Goods Road, turn right on Garden of the Gods Road, turn left on North Nevada Avenue and continue straight to reconnect with northbound I-25.



Two lanes will reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12.

All lanes will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 13.

The Fillmore Street on-ramp to northbound I-25 will be closed from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10 to 4:00 a.m. Monday, April 13.

Motorists traveling west on Fillmore Street to connect with northbound I-25: Motorists should continue straight on Fillmore Street past the northbound I-25 on-ramp. Motorists should take a right at Centennial Boulevard to Garden of the Gods Road. Motorists should take a right on Garden of the Gods Road and reconnect with northbound I-25. Motorists traveling east on Fillmore Street to connect with northbound I-25: Motorists should continue straight on Fillmore Street past the northbound I-25 on-ramp. Motorists should take a left on North Nevada Avenue and continue straight to reconnect with northbound I-25.



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