North Cheyenne Cañon Road reopening Friday following washout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — North Cheyenne Cañon Road will reopen Friday afternoon, according to officials with the City of Colorado Springs.

After a significant amount of rain on June 4, an entire lane of the road washed out about 1.5 miles up the Cañon from the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center.

Both the main road as well as Gold Camp Road have been closed since the flooding happened.

🚧Due to a significant road washout, North Cheyenne Cañon Road and Gold Camp Road are currently closed to all vehicles and cyclists.For your safety, please avoid the area at this time. More information will be shared as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/q8POTfGgdE — CO Springs Parks (@COSpringsParks) June 4, 2025

Once the water receded, the city says work began to repair the infrastructure nearby.

They also say construction began to build a retaining structure to protect the roadway from future damage.

On July 7, crews began rebuilding the road.

“We are grateful to the public for their patience and understanding as we completed this repair."



“While this full closure meant restricted access to the Cañon, it allowed our crews the opportunity to finish the repair in a safe manner.” Gayle Sturdivant, City Engineer and Public Works Deputy Director

The city says the project has a few items left to complete, including a permanent guardrail. They say this means lane closures could still happen in the coming weeks to install the guardrail.

For more information on North Cheyenne Cañon, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

