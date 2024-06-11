Nightly alternating lane closures of I-25 in Fountain happening this week

FOUNTAIN — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says nighttime temporary closures will happen along I-25 this week.

CDOT says they will temporarily close alternating left and right lanes of the interstate between Santa Fe Avenue and Mesa Ridge Parkway for a new asphalt surface and lane striping.

The alternating lane closures will happen nightly from Monday until Friday. The times for the alternating lane closures are listed below:



Northbound I-25: 6 to 8 p.m.

Southbound I-25: 7 to 8 p.m.

There will be a temporary full closure of southbound I-25 Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Southbound I-25 traffic will exit at Mesa Ridge Parkway, travel to Santa Fe Avenue and re-enter I-25.

The alternating lane closures are part of CDOT's Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program. To learn more about the program, visit CDOT's website.

