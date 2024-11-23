Watch Now
New CDOT technology aims to stop drivers from going in and out of Express Lanes

Drivers who weave over the solid lines of the Express Lanes in the Central 70, I-25 South Gap and US 36 corridors will soon face fines for entering or exiting the lanes outside designated areas. There will be a 30-day grace period for drivers, but starting January 1, 2025, drivers can expect to receive fines in the mail for violations.
COLORADO — A heads up for drivers who commute on I-25 between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is implementing new technology to stop drivers from going in and out of the express lane outside of the designated areas.

The change starts December 1. There will be a 30 day grace period where drivers will receive a warning in the mail. Starting January 1, drivers will face fines.

The systems uses the following to catch violations:

  • sensors
  • cameras
  • software

It is being implemented on all of Colorado's tolled Express Lanes.
