New CDOT technology aims to stop drivers from going in and out of Express Lanes

COLORADO — A heads up for drivers who commute on I-25 between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is implementing new technology to stop drivers from going in and out of the express lane outside of the designated areas.

The change starts December 1. There will be a 30 day grace period where drivers will receive a warning in the mail. Starting January 1, drivers will face fines.

The systems uses the following to catch violations:



sensors

cameras

software

It is being implemented on all of Colorado's tolled Express Lanes.

