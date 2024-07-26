Motorcyclist who died in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo Thursday identified

PUEBLO — A motorcyclist who died in a crash on southbound I-25 in Pueblo Thursday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 65-year-old Richard A. Ornelas.

Background Information

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on southbound I-25 Thursday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

It happened near the Eagleridge Boulevard exit just before 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the crash involved a truck and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, later identified as Ornelas, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, and police say they are investigating the cause of the crash.

Southbound I-25 was closed for several hours in the area, but reopened around 4:30 p.m.

