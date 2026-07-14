Motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash along Platte Avenue on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A motorcyclist is recovering from serious injuries following a crash along Platte Avenue on Monday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the crash took place around 3:00 p.m. near the Iowa Avenue intersection.

Police say an RV towing a trailer was making a right-hand turn into a business along eastbound Platte Avenue. The motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and hit the rear of the trailer, ejecting them from the bike.

Bystanders helped the rider while medical personnel arrived, and they were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Their condition at the time of this article's publication is unknown.

CSPD says that the rider had a helmet on at the time of the crash.

The CSPD major crash team took control of the investigation and does not believe Drugs and/or alcohol, or speed are factors in this crash.

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