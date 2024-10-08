Motorcyclist identified from deadly crash last month in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist who died in a crash last month on the north east side of Colorado Springs has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 19-year-old Warren Lemmons.

The crash happened on September 25, and CSPD says Lemmons was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries on September 29.

This was the 40 traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, CSPD says there were 37 traffic deaths.

Background Information

A motorcyclist, later identified as Lemmons, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single motorcycle crash, according to CSPD.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on September 25 near the intersection of North Union Boulevard at El Capitan Drive.

