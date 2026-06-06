Motorcycle ride hits car head-on, dies from injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs police officers were dispatched to the 0 block of W Las Vegas Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday for a crash.
After they arrived, they found that a motorcycle was traveling west on W Las Vegas Street into oncoming traffic, hitting an eastbound car head-on.
The motorcycle rider died on the scene from his injuries. His identity will be released at a later date.
The CSPD Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation, and CSPD says that speed was a factor in this crash.
'The Smoke Alarm Definitely Saved Her Life'
After a fast-moving fire destroyed a home in Manitou Springs and forced evacuations, the fire chief says one thing made all the difference: a working smoke detector. The segment has dramatic viewer video of the flames and the chief's powerful reminder to check your smoke alarms.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.