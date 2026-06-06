Motorcycle ride hits car head-on, dies from injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs police officers were dispatched to the 0 block of W Las Vegas Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday for a crash.

After they arrived, they found that a motorcycle was traveling west on W Las Vegas Street into oncoming traffic, hitting an eastbound car head-on.

The motorcycle rider died on the scene from his injuries. His identity will be released at a later date.

The CSPD Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation, and CSPD says that speed was a factor in this crash.

'The Smoke Alarm Definitely Saved Her Life' After a fast-moving fire destroyed a home in Manitou Springs and forced evacuations, the fire chief says one thing made all the difference: a working smoke detector. The segment has dramatic viewer video of the flames and the chief's powerful reminder to check your smoke alarms. 'The Smoke Alarm Definitely Saved Her Life'

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