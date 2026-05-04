Military convoys heading from Fort Carson to Piñon Canyon will cause traffic delays this week

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers south and east of Colorado Springs should expect traffic delays this week as about 1,400 military vehicles take to the roads.

Convoys are traveling from Fort Carson to the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site through Thursday.

The Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site sits over a hundred miles southeast of the Colorado Springs area in Las Animas County. The site, which was established in the 1980s, is where training is conducted for Fort Carson personnel and other bases.

Drivers will see the convoys heading east on Colorado 94 and south on Colorado 71. Other vehicles will travel south on I-25 and east on U.S. 350.

Fort Carson officials are asking drivers to be patient, keep a safe distance, and not pass or merge into the convoys.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, the training operations are not coming without pushback.

On Saturday, May 2nd, The Gazette reported that State Officials say Fort Carson has employed an "unjustified threat" in negotiations over historic sites at the operating site.

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