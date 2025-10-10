Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Median improvement project begins Monday on Garden of the Gods Road

Road Work
KOAA 5
Road Work
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says a median improvement project on Garden of the Gods Road will start on Monday.

According to the city, the project is happening to enhance safety for drivers.

The work will include median and traffic signal upgrades on both sides of I-25. It's anticipated to last six to eight weeks.

___

Front Range Maker's Market this weekend in Monument

More than 100 local vendors will be at the Front Range Maker's Market at Lewis-Palmer High School Saturday and Sunday.

Front Range Maker's Market this weekend in Monument

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community