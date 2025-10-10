Median improvement project begins Monday on Garden of the Gods Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says a median improvement project on Garden of the Gods Road will start on Monday.

According to the city, the project is happening to enhance safety for drivers.

The work will include median and traffic signal upgrades on both sides of I-25. It's anticipated to last six to eight weeks.

