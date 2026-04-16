Marksheffel Road, north of Dublin Boulevard, to close overnight on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says that Marksheffel Road just north of Dublin Boulevard will close overnight on Friday for crews to conduct drainage work.

City officials say the drainage work requires deep excavation across the road. The closure will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and will remain closed until noon on Saturday.

People in the area could hear construction noise during the overnight operations. Access to nearby businesses and Banning Lewis Ranch will remain open north of the closure.

There will be a detour route in place. The city has provided a map of the detour, which is located below:

City of Colorado Springs

The detour will direct drivers to use Woodmen Road, Powers Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

This construction is part of the city's ongoing project to improve the section of Marksheffel Road between North Carefree Circle and Dublin Boulevard by expanding the roadway, improving drainage and adding new sidewalks and paths.

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