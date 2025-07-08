Manitou Springs crews responding to water main break on Ruxton Avenue Tuesday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — City of Manitou Springs crews are responding to a water main break on Ruxton Avenue between Osage Avenue and Manitou Avenue.
The city says repairs are in progress, however, there is currently no estimated time for completion.
According to the city, Mountain Metro's Route 33 shuttle will stop temporarily at the intersection of Manitou Avenue and Ruxton Avenue until the road reopens.
To access the Pikes Peak Cog Railway and the Manitou Incline, motorists are encouraged to use the following alternate streets during the closure:
- Osage Avenue
- Prospect Place
- Duclo Avenue
- Navajo Avenue
- Waltham Avenue
- Capitol Hill Avenue
- Pilot Knob Avenue
- Otoe Place
The city says traffic control and detour signage are in place. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and follow instructions to ensure safety in the area.
For questions, you can call the Water and Sewer Division at (719)685-2562. To report a water emergency, you can call (719)492-1970. To view current or scheduled water service disruptions, click here.
