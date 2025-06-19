Loveland Pass reopens after massive landslide buries scenic byway

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Pass reopened to traffic Wednesday after a massive landslide buried U.S. Highway 6 Sunday morning.

A geohazard team with the Colorado Department of Transportation determined that the scenic byway was safe for travel, with no movement observed on the mountainside, according to a CDOT news release.

CDOT said it took seven tandem dump trucks hauling 92 tons of mud and silt to get the pass open.

Transportation officials initially said clean-up efforts would take a considerable amount of time and Loveland Pass would remain closed for an extended period. However, on Tuesday, the agency reported that crews had removed 85% of the material, but safety concerns remained.

Denver7

While the road is open, motorists may still see CDOT crews performing cleanup from the shoulder, the release stated.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's swift and dedicated work to safely reopen Loveland Pass after the recent landslide," said CDOT Denver Metro Transportation Director Jessica Mykelbust in a statement. "Our crews' expertise and tireless efforts ensured that we could restore access through this vital mountain corridor as quickly as possible, demonstrating our commitment to keeping Colorado's roadways safe and open."

The agency said that the slide, which occurred Sunday at 5:30 a.m. in an area known as Scottys Curves, was caused by material above the roadway that became saturated by melting snow.

The area experienced a partial slide in 2003, but it stabilized on its own shortly afterward, with no history of movement over the past 22 years, according to CDOT.

___

Karman Line Annexation fails by large margin in Special Election early results So what comes next after the results of tonight's Special Municipal Election? Karman Line Annexation fails by large margin in Special Election early results

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.