Loveland Pass closes to drivers part of Saturday amid Triple Bypass bicycle tour

Approximately 4,000 bicyclists are expected to take over Loveland Pass Saturday morning for the annual Triple Bypass bicycle tour, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced.

As bicyclists travel on U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, drivers will be required to stop at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel entrances. Drivers should anticipate heavier traffic on Interstate 70 as a result, CDOT said.

A few smaller, local roads will close to drivers during the six-hour event as well. The closures are as follows:



5 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Westbound Highway 103 from Bergen Park to Idaho Springs.

6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Eastbound closed from Idaho Springs to Bergen Park. (Local traffic will be permitted to travel on Highway 103).

6 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Eastbound and westbound Alvarado Road between Lawson and the Easter Seals Camp.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement will be monitoring and assisting with traffic control.

CDOT advises drivers that do interact with cyclists give them 3 feet of space when passing. If it's safe, CDOT said it's OK for drivers to cross the centerline. Drivers could get a ticket if they do not provide the 3-foot buffer.

Cyclists must ride as far right as possible so as not to impede traffic.