Law enforcement activity after pursuit ends near I-25 and Purcell Boulevard

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — There is heavy law enforcement activity after a vehicle pursuit ended near I-25 and Purcell Boulevard, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Troopers say the vehicle is currently in a field near Walker Ranch off Purcell Boulevard.

At this time, it is unclear how the pursuit happened and where it started. Colorado State Patrol is expected to release more details later in the evening Tuesday.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

___

Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty Barbara Bowman from Delta, Colorado pleaded guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty filed against her. Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.