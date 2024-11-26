Lane configuration on Vickers Drive starting next month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is planning to reconfigure Vickers Drive between North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard starting on December 2.

According to the city, this will reduce Vickers Drive in that area to one lane in each direction while maintaining the center turn lane. This is part of 2C work to repave Vickers Drive.

According to City Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie, the changes are happening for the following reasons:



existing lanes do not meet City standards for lane width

the current four-lane configuration has led to excessive speeding and related accidents

Frisbie also says travel times are not expected to be impacted.

“Our data shows that travel times will only see an increase of about 10 seconds, mostly due to drivers exceeding the speed limit no longer being able to pass slower vehicles,” said Frisbie. “Given the tradeoffs, we expect to see in accident reduction and better compliance to posted speeds limits. This is a commonsense change that helps improve safety and makes it easier to travel along the road by widening the lanes, while minimally impacting drivers.”

The change will also feature a buffer between the lanes and the bike lane.

